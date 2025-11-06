Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Strs Ohio reduced its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP raised its position in TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $239,600.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,449.78. The trade was a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,799.66. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

