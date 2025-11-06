Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE GVA opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $112.16.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $223,074.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,699.60. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $608,314. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GVA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

