Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in PJT Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $167.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.81. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $190.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.79.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $447.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.