Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given Neutral Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,202,019 shares of company stock valued at $321,318,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after buying an additional 101,162 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arista Networks by 94.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 316,309 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

