DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $93.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DD. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

NYSE:DD opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 48.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

