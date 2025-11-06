Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Price

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $221.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $113.65 and a 1-year high of $200.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

