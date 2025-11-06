Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI):

11/2/2025 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Albertsons Companies had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/25/2025 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Albertsons Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Albertsons Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Albertsons Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Albertsons Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Albertsons Companies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Albertsons Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Albertsons Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Albertsons Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Albertsons Companies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/15/2025 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2025 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,107.25. This represents a 43.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,601.15. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

