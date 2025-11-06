Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform” Rating

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have $219.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $217.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $170.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $217.14.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $60,091.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,007.88. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total value of $310,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,700.35. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 420,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after buying an additional 43,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

