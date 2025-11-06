Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. Wall Street Zen raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Pegasystems Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.The company had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $942,441.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 118,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,856.60. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,140,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,646.40. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 158,895 shares of company stock worth $9,477,852 in the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

