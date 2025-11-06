Tradewinds LLC. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

