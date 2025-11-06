Fluor Corporation $FLR Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 2,695.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Fluor by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Fluor Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

