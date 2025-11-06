Atria Investments Inc Has $1.24 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,831 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

MOAT stock opened at $100.91 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

