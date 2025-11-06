Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 95,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,913.40. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $116.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 59.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

