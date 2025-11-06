Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $165.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.