Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

