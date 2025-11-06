Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 408,600.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.07. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

