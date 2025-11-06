Amalgamated Bank Has $2.01 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,964,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,152,000 after acquiring an additional 831,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,782,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,534,000 after acquiring an additional 551,231 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,584,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 539,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $12,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $34.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $104,067.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,093.20. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

