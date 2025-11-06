Atria Investments Inc Sells 471 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 53,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 77,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $283.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $348.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

