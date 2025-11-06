Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 394,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

