Amalgamated Bank Has $2.08 Million Stake in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 65.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $151,662.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,266.52. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $59,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,395. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,349. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. Hexcel Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.99 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.