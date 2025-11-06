Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 78.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,978 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Code Waechter LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 184,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

