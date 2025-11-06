iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

