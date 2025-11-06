Assetmark Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 459.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Blue Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

BATS JMST opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

