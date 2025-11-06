Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,572 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 297,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,514,000 after purchasing an additional 334,946 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $254.76 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.35 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.33, for a total value of $231,330.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,688.33. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.