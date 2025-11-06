Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

