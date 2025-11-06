Assetmark Inc. Buys 9,181 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.