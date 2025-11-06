15,994 Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $18.34.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

