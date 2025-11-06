Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NCEL) Financial Comparison

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NCEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protara Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 1 0 5 1 2.86 NLS Pharmaceutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 341.44%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than NLS Pharmaceutics.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$44.60 million ($1.62) -2.74 NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$1.98 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NLS Pharmaceutics has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -36.87% -33.85% NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats NLS Pharmaceutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol for the treatment of ADHD. The company also developing NLS-4, a selective dopamine reuptake inhibitor to prevent rare sleep disorders; NLS-3, a repurposed reverse ester of methylphenidate for treatment of ADHD; NLS-8, a melatonin ML1A receptor agonist, improved scopolamine-induced amnesia; NLS-11, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M1, M2, M3 receptor antagonist; and NLS-12, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M4 receptor antagonist. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

