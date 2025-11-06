Assetmark Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.15 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 97.08%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

