Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $49,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,348 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,756.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,258 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,094,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,871,000 after purchasing an additional 710,006 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 173.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 682,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 433,020 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.67%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

