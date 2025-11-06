Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5,677.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 201.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5%

CASY stock opened at $525.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $540.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.08 and a 12 month high of $572.18. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

