Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,975 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 961,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $178.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.70 and a 52-week high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $42,705.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,951.21. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,654 shares of company stock worth $7,189,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

