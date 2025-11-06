Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Receives $200.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

NYSE MPC opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $201.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

