Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $93.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.0645.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -714.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

