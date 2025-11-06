Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

UBS opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

