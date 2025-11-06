Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Trading Up 3.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:GOOS opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Canada Goose has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canada Goose by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,363,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 36,158 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 178,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 112,450 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.