Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,450,000 after buying an additional 277,554 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,262,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,715,000 after buying an additional 233,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,392,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,473,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $209.83.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

