Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $227.74 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $228.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.38 and its 200 day moving average is $185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.500-22.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.20.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

