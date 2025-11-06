Atria Investments Inc Has $1.58 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

