Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $407,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of AMPH opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.75. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

