Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $1,511,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,942.95. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

