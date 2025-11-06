Assetmark Inc. Purchases 673 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,334,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $459.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

