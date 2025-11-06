Atria Investments Inc Sells 7,051 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $111.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

