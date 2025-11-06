Assetmark Inc. Purchases 23,277 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

