Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.47 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 533.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 84,849 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

