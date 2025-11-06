Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 44,284 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,284 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Boston Partners bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $234,304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 784,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,292,000 after acquiring an additional 463,216 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,825,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after acquiring an additional 396,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 705,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 305,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 53,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $153.13 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $158.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

