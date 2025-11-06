Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,428,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,832,000 after acquiring an additional 350,019 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Everest Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 696,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 682,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,911,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.36.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $321.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $392.78.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. This represents a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

