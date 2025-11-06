Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,577,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $11,482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,047,600. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $9,018,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,998,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,689,624.78. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 973,161 shares of company stock worth $149,011,579. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 5.4%

CRDO opened at $173.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.45 and a beta of 2.62. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $193.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.75.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

