Keybank National Association OH Takes $342,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 468.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in NRG Energy by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,342,000 after buying an additional 3,876,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 169.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,230,000 after buying an additional 1,771,829 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,693,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NRG Energy by 33.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,481,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,388,000 after acquiring an additional 372,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $173.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

