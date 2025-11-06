The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th.

NYSE KR opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. Kroger has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $518,267,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,255,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

